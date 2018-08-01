Special Court summons Gamini Senarath over Litro Gas case

2018-08-01 18:23:33

Summons had been issued on former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Sedara Senarath and three other accused to appear in the Special Trial At Bar High Court on August 24 to face the trial for allegedly misappropriating Rs. 500 million belonging to Litro Gas.

The accused Gamini Sedara Senarath, Piyadasa Kudabalage, Neel Bandara Kapuhinna and K. Lasantha Bandara were noticed to appear before the Court on August 24.

The case against the four accused were to be tried before the Special Trial at Bar Judges Sampath Wijeratne, Sampath Abeykoon and Ms Champa Janaki Rajaratna.

The accused were indicted in the Special Court for investing Rs. 500 million belonged to Litro Gas that was sent to the Canvil Holdings Ltd by the Litro Gas, which had been illegally invested by the accused in Helanco Hotel and Spa Private Company Limited deviously with some unidentified persons.

The Attorney General had listed 93 witnesses and 83 documents for the case.

The accused were indicted under the Money Laundering Act and under the Penal Code. (T.Farook Thajudeen)