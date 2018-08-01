Subscribe

C’wealth Secretary-General arrives in SL

2018-08-01 15:01:20
1
633

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland arrived in the country this afternoon on a four-day official visit.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry earlier said this was her first visit to Sri Lanka since she assumed the Office of Secretary-General in April 2016.

The Secretary-General will call on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and meet Foreign Affairs Minister Tilak Marapana today.

“She will meet Ministers Malik Samarawickrama, Faiszer Musthapha, Sagala Ratnayake, Ranjith Madduma Bandara and Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan on August 2 and 3,” the Ministry said. (T.K.G.Kapila)

  Comments - 1

  • GH Wednesday, 1 August 2018 18:49

    Whoever comes and whoever goes, the YAHAPALANAYA Govt. is counting the days.

    Reply : 0       1

