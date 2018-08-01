12 prison officers transferred

2018-08-01 13:41:43

Four Prison superintendents, five assistant superintendents and three jailers in prisons across the country, have been transferred with immediate effect by the Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms.

The transfers made on the instructions of Minister Thalatha Athukorala were based on the performance of prison officials.

Prison Superintendents; T.I Uduwara was transferred to the Welikada Prison from Mahara Prison, K.A.S. Kodithuwakku was transferred to the Mahara Prison from the Colombo Remand Prison (CRP), M.F. Lafir of the Welikada Prison was transferred to the Vavuniya Prison and U.B. Valisundara was transferred to the Wataraka Prison from Prison Headquarters.

Assistant Superintended of Prisons L.G. Sudath Rohana was transferred to the Anuradhapura Prison from the Badulla Prison, W.G.F Fernando was transferred to the Badulla Prison from Vavuniya Prison, L.J.M.K. Bandara was transferred from Anuradhapura Prison to CRP, S.V.H. Priyankara was transferred to the Weerawila Prison from Wataraka Prison and W.A.D.C. Karunasekara was transferred to the Matara Priosn from the Weerawil Prison.

G. Vajira Abeydheera was transferred as the chief jailer of the Welikada Prison from Magazine prison, M.S. Mohan Karunaratne was transferred to the Prison Headquarters from Welikada Prison and K.P. W.D. Vijekanthi was transferred to the Badulla Prison from the Welikada Prison.

The Ministry said it was hoping to strengthen the prison department through appropriate regulations and reforms in the coming years.

The letters of transfer were submitted to the Commissioner General of Prisons Nishan Dhanasinghe by the Secretary to the Ministry W.M.M.R. Adhikari. (Darshana Sanjeewa)