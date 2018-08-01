Customs Tax amended for vehicles less than 1000cc, hybrid/electric

The Finance Ministry announced the amended of the import duties of vehicles less than 1000cc from today.
The excise duty levied on vehicles engine capacity less than 1000cc had been revised from 01 August 2018, the Finance Ministry said.
Accordingly, Import Duty on vehicles less than 1000cc had been increased up to Rs. 1.5 million and hybrid and electric vehicles less than 1000cc up to Rs.1.25 mn.
However, these tax amendments would not be affected for letters of credit (LC) opened before 1 August 2018 and these new taxes are not applicable for vehicles cleared before 31st January 2019. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)
Sam Wednesday, 1 August 2018 12:49
Back to 3 wheelers again.
Reply : 1 26
Sincere Wednesday, 1 August 2018 13:52
Why not to 2 wheels or locally made Volxvagans? Yahapaalaya is for that!
Reply : 1 16
Brainmaster Wednesday, 1 August 2018 13:26
This is wrong only a burden for the middle class. You should increase the tax for the big cars belonging to the big shots. via DM Android App
Reply : 2 23
Henry Wednesday, 1 August 2018 13:29
What a mess in the country,all due to the bond scam the robber in Singapore enjoying. time up for people to get to the streets
Reply : 5 22
Raj Wednesday, 1 August 2018 13:40
Whether we like it or not something will have to be done regarding the huge number of vehicles in use...our road network cannot handle it...if the growth in number of vehicled is not curbed over the next 5 year it is going to take more than an hour just to get from for example dehiwela to mt.lavinia....same elsewhere too...it is time to invest in public transportation urgently....bus, trains in addition to the light rail...also at some point 3- wheelers will have to be stopped completely too.
Reply : 10 21
Ajja93 Wednesday, 1 August 2018 13:42
Finance ministry officials are absurd. In other countries government give rebate to buy electric cars. Our country official do other way. Frogs in the well.
Reply : 3 15
Cleanman Wednesday, 1 August 2018 13:43
Road way to exit of this government in 2020 ... keep it up finance minister
Reply : 4 11
Unchikun Wednesday, 1 August 2018 13:44
In developed countries there are tax concessions for electric and hybrid cars. This shows the shortsighted policies of the government. The next election is very decisive. We need to vote for educated economists and engineers to run the country. The media need to take the lead and educate the general public, specially the ones in the villages.
Reply : 2 18
sampath Wednesday, 1 August 2018 13:53
Most hilarious government of the modern era.
Reply : 2 18
