Customs Tax amended for vehicles less than 1000cc, hybrid/electric

2018-08-01 12:15:15

The Finance Ministry announced the amended of the import duties of vehicles less than 1000cc from today.

The excise duty levied on vehicles engine capacity less than 1000cc had been revised from 01 August 2018, the Finance Ministry said.

Accordingly, Import Duty on vehicles less than 1000cc had been increased up to Rs. 1.5 million and hybrid and electric vehicles less than 1000cc up to Rs.1.25 mn.

However, these tax amendments would not be affected for letters of credit (LC) opened before 1 August 2018 and these new taxes are not applicable for vehicles cleared before 31st January 2019. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)