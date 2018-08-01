Drug smuggler injured in police shooting

A leading drug smuggler was injured and another suspect was arrested when the Police opened fire at a car during a raid at Charlemont Road in Wellawatte last night, police said.
Police said a Police constable was also injured during the raid. At the time of the incident, there were two women inside the car. They said the main suspect was undergoing treatment at the Colombo National Hospital under police security.
The raid has been carried out after information that a group of smugglers in a car were engaging in heroin smuggling and supplying women to engage in prostitution outside a hotel at Charlemont Road. (Darshana Sanjeewa and D, Ruwandi)
Video by D.Ruwandi
Asela Wednesday, 1 August 2018 11:06
This hospital business is no more practical, you should have finished them their itself or take them to show the weapons.
Bala Wednesday, 1 August 2018 11:09
Excellent work - please keep up the pressure. If Police doing good job then public will co-operate to give tips and help etc.
Perakum Wednesday, 1 August 2018 13:39
Good work done by the police...! I won't be surprised if the relevant police officers are sent on immediate transfer.
Waco Wednesday, 1 August 2018 11:20
Send the Police in officer responsible got shooting for weapon Trainig -Firing .Shame ,can not fire straight.
BuffaloaCitizen Wednesday, 1 August 2018 11:36
"A leading drug smuggler was injured" itself shows the poor reporting standards of this newspaper. Any person is innocent until a judiciary proves their guilt. Please DM try to be more professional in ur reporting.
Ceylon Wednesday, 1 August 2018 13:45
Once found the criminal just do the job.make sure it hit,eliminated the target.
