Drug smuggler injured in police shooting

2018-08-01 10:26:32

A leading drug smuggler was injured and another suspect was arrested when the Police opened fire at a car during a raid at Charlemont Road in Wellawatte last night, police said.

Police said a Police constable was also injured during the raid. At the time of the incident, there were two women inside the car. They said the main suspect was undergoing treatment at the Colombo National Hospital under police security.

The raid has been carried out after information that a group of smugglers in a car were engaging in heroin smuggling and supplying women to engage in prostitution outside a hotel at Charlemont Road. (Darshana Sanjeewa and D, Ruwandi)

Video by D.Ruwandi