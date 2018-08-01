Cigarette prices increased

The Finance Ministry announced the increase on excise duty on Cigarettes by Rs.3.80 per stick with effect from midnight yesterday, the Finance Ministry said.
Unchikun Wednesday, 1 August 2018 10:12
Nice
Reply : 5 7
Shehan Wednesday, 1 August 2018 11:25
No money fags prices going up. Why don't you increase rupees 100/- per cigarette right away. Many will quite right away Mr. Mangala.
Reply : 2 8
Peacock Wednesday, 1 August 2018 13:04
Mudalali, mata beediyak denna!!!
Reply : 1 13
