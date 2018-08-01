Subscribe

Cigarette prices increased

2018-08-01 08:36:09
3
2901

The Finance Ministry announced the increase on excise duty on Cigarettes by Rs.3.80 per stick with effect from midnight yesterday, the Finance Ministry said.

  Comments - 3

  • Unchikun Wednesday, 1 August 2018 10:12

    Nice

    Reply : 5       7

    Shehan Wednesday, 1 August 2018 11:25

    No money fags prices going up. Why don't you increase rupees 100/- per cigarette right away. Many will quite right away Mr. Mangala.

    Reply : 2       8

    Peacock Wednesday, 1 August 2018 13:04

    Mudalali, mata beediyak denna!!!

    Reply : 1       13

