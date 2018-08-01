Term of Prez Commission on SriLankan and Mihin, extended by five months

The term of the Presidential Commission appointed to investigate financial irregularities which had taken place at SriLankan airlines, SriLankan Catering (Pvt.) Limited and Mihin Lanka Airlines, has been extended by five months by President Maithripala Sirisena.
The Gazette Extraordinary issued by the Presidential Secretariat stated that the six month term of the commission which was established on January 31, 2018 had ended on July 31 and it had been extended till December 31, 2018.
The President appointed a five-member Presidential Commission to the period from January 1, 2006 to January 31, 2018.(Darshana Sanjeewa)
Dils Wednesday, 1 August 2018 10:13
Never ending extensions
Reply : 0 3
Unchikun Wednesday, 1 August 2018 10:18
Good. These commissions cost tax payers money. Just commissions are not enough. We need action based on the commission findings That too fast.
Reply : 0 3
Brainmaster Wednesday, 1 August 2018 13:30
Extension for investigating or for hiding the facts and drop the case via DM Android App
Reply : 0 1
