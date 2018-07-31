Prices of 25 essential drugs to be reduced: Rajitha

2018-07-31 20:10:17

Health and Indigenous Medicine Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said today prices of 25 essential drugs including 10 highly priced cancer drugs would be reduced with immediate effect.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony to mark his appointment as a Vice President of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Colombo, Minister Senaratne said the new price formula for 15 essential drugs will bring the monthly drugs bill of heart, diabetic, fever, kidney and respiratory infection patients further down. (Sandun A Jayasekera)