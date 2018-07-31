Prices of 25 essential drugs to be reduced: Rajitha

Health and Indigenous Medicine Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said today prices of 25 essential drugs including 10 highly priced cancer drugs would be reduced with immediate effect.
Speaking at the felicitation ceremony to mark his appointment as a Vice President of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Colombo, Minister Senaratne said the new price formula for 15 essential drugs will bring the monthly drugs bill of heart, diabetic, fever, kidney and respiratory infection patients further down. (Sandun A Jayasekera)
ANTON Tuesday, 31 July 2018 20:57
THAT WILL NOT HELP WINNING ELECTIONS ...... THAT IS WHAT YOU ARE GOING TO DO AFTER THREE YEARS..........
Reply : 4 4
johan Tuesday, 31 July 2018 21:02
Unless they get some favour they will not be interestedto do anything for a common man
Reply : 3 0
C.K.Lankaputhra Tuesday, 31 July 2018 21:25
Sri Lanka people doesn't admire good deeds instead they view everything in a political perspective. Anton is a good example.
Reply : 0 9
