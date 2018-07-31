Two British ruggerites' Death: Drug peddler remanded

2018-07-31 17:38:52

A 38-year-old man suspected to have sold drugs to two British rugby players, who died in Colombo recently, were remanded till August 10 by the Fort Magistrate’s court today.

The suspect, A. Senarath Premathilaka De Silva, a resident of Wellawatte, was arrested yesterday.

The Fort Police earlier questioned several trishaw drivers over the incident.

British rugby player Thomas Howard (26) and 27-year-old Thomas Baty passed away in May while undergoing treatment at a private hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties.