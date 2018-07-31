LTTE ideology still a threat: Ex-Malaysian IGP

2018-07-31 17:10:45

The LTTE in Sri Lanka may have been defeated, but its ideology and sympathisers still exist around the world posing a threat, former Inspector-General of Malaysian Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan has said.

In an exclusive interview with Bernama News in Kuala Lumpur, Hassan said the LTTE's ideology and supporters still posed a threat to any country including Malaysia.

Musa said the threat of the LTTE should not be taken lightly as the United States and the United Nations listed them as a terrorist group and it was also banned in Malaysia and 32 other countries.

Bernama said Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy of Malaysian State Penang had recently received barrage of criticisms over his alleged involvement with the LTTE. Ramasamy has denied this.