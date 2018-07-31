Arrest warrant on Jaliya Wickremasuriya extended

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today extended the arrest warrant on former Sri Lankan Ambassador to USA Jaliya Wickremasuriya over the magisterial inquiry conducted into the alleged misappropriation of USD 132,000 state funds. (Shehan Chamika Silva)
Sofia Tuesday, 31 July 2018 17:16
Ineffective justice - he must be laughing. And still bail is given freely to these crooks at the drop of a hat.
Reply : 0 5
Mandayan Tuesday, 31 July 2018 17:35
Did you go to the ex-diplomats meeting organised by MR to discuss â€˜Future plansâ€™?
Reply : 0 5
