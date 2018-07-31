Iranian Foreign Minister to arrive in SL

2018-07-31 13:40:51

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has left Tehran for Sri Lanka on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations with senior Sri Lankan officials, Iran Front Page News reported today.

After Sri Lanka, Zarif will visit Singapore to sign documents on Iran’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

While in Singapore, he will also attend a ministerial meeting of the ASEAN.

“Consensus among South-east Asian countries on accepting Iran as a member of the ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) indicates the importance of relations and interaction with Iran as an important and influential power in regional and international equations by all members of this Association,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.

The ministerial summit of the ASEAN member states and its partners was kicked off on Monday and will last until August 4 in Kuala Lumpur.