Subscribe

Dhammaloka Theraâ€™s travel ban lifted temporarily

2018-07-31 11:45:05
1
639

The travel ban imposed on Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka Thera has been lifted temporarily with effect from today until September 10 by the Colombo High Court.

The Ven. Thera, who was about to leave for the UK, was disembarked the flight on July 26 over a confusion on the dates.

An Immigration and Emigration Department official said the travel ban on the Thera had been previously lifted between August 26 and September 12, and therefore, he could not be allowed to leave earlier than that. (Farook Thajudeen)

  Recommended Articles

Moratuwa Uni undergrads invent Thermal Ablation device

...

Mathews is key to Sri Lanka's World Cup hopes

Kumar Sangakkara has...

Kuwaiti couple rejects to quarantine dog, attacks Customs officials

Five officials of th...

From cricketer to Premier - Imran Khan - EDITORIAL

Imran Khan’s...

A motherâ€™s best gift to the world

From the cradle to t...

Mamma Mia! to perform in Sri Lanka F-abba-lous news!

The jukebox musical ...

  Comments - 1

  • De Silva Tuesday, 31 July 2018 12:49

    Globe trotting priests!!!

    Reply : 4       15

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty