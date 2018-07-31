Dhammaloka Theraâ€™s travel ban lifted temporarily

2018-07-31 11:45:05

The travel ban imposed on Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka Thera has been lifted temporarily with effect from today until September 10 by the Colombo High Court.

The Ven. Thera, who was about to leave for the UK, was disembarked the flight on July 26 over a confusion on the dates.

An Immigration and Emigration Department official said the travel ban on the Thera had been previously lifted between August 26 and September 12, and therefore, he could not be allowed to leave earlier than that. (Farook Thajudeen)