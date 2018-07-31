Will surround Presidential Secretariat if â€˜Peraâ€™. Medical faculty not opened: PUMS

2018-07-31 11:12:48

The Presidential Secretariat would be surrounded by University students and their parents next week if the authorities fail to reopen the Medical Faculty of Peradeniya University, the Parents' Union of Medical Students (PUMS) said yesterday.

Addressing a press conference, PUMS Spokesman Wasantha Alwis said based on an incident that occurred in the Engineering Faculty, the university was closed for two months and it was an injustice to students of other faculties who were not involved.

Mr. Alwis explained that due to the SAITM controversy and the university non-academic staffs’ protests students’ education was disrupted for months and the decision to close the university for two months will further hamper their education.

As such, he said the unhappy parents will stage protests with the support of the university students throughout the week and will surround the Presidential Secretariat next week.

He said that the authorities have enough time until Monday to reopen the university before they engage in the protest. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)