Subscribe

Will surround Presidential Secretariat if â€˜Peraâ€™. Medical faculty not opened: PUMS

2018-07-31 11:12:48
0
133

The Presidential Secretariat would be surrounded by University students and their parents next week if the authorities fail to reopen the Medical Faculty of Peradeniya University, the Parents' Union of Medical Students (PUMS) said yesterday.

Addressing a press conference, PUMS Spokesman Wasantha Alwis said based on an incident that occurred in the Engineering Faculty, the university was closed for two months and it was an injustice to students of other faculties who were not involved.

Mr. Alwis explained that due to the SAITM controversy and the university non-academic staffs’ protests students’ education was disrupted for months and the decision to close the university for two months will further hamper their education.

As such, he said the unhappy parents will stage protests with the support of the university students throughout the week and will surround the Presidential Secretariat next week.

He said that the authorities have enough time until Monday to reopen the university before they engage in the protest. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)

  Recommended Articles

Moratuwa Uni undergrads invent Thermal Ablation device

...

Mathews is key to Sri Lanka's World Cup hopes

Kumar Sangakkara has...

Kuwaiti couple rejects to quarantine dog, attacks Customs officials

Five officials of th...

From cricketer to Premier - Imran Khan - EDITORIAL

Imran Khan’s...

A motherâ€™s best gift to the world

From the cradle to t...

Mamma Mia! to perform in Sri Lanka F-abba-lous news!

The jukebox musical ...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty