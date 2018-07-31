Schools vacation begins on Friday

The Education Ministry today announced that all the Government and Government-assisted private schools would end their second term for 2018 on Friday (August 3).
They said these schools would be re-opened for the third term on September 3.
For Muslims schools, the vacation of the second term would commence from August 20 and would be re-open on August 27.
Sonali Tuesday, 31 July 2018 14:14
Dan niwadu kale hinda na iskoleAi, ai, api onna sellam kale.....My wonderful childhood.
Reply : 0 9
Cisco Tuesday, 31 July 2018 16:22
'Singithi pathalaya' (baby gangsters) will play major roles in social media.
Reply : 2 4
Cisco Tuesday, 31 July 2018 16:23
Inland Revenue Department can collect taxes from the families who goes on abroad as tourist during this period.
Reply : 4 3
