Schools close on Friday

2018-07-31 11:08:31
0
170

The Education Ministry today announced that all the Government and Government-assisted private schools would end their second term for 2018 on  Friday (August 3).

They said these schools would be re-opened for the third term on September 3.

For Muslims schools, the vacation of the second term would commence from August 20 and would be re-open on August 27.

