Political agendas behind trade union actions: UNP

2018-07-31 02:27:52

Trade union action carried out by the sectors including the Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) and railway trade unions were politically motivated, Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment Minister Harin Fernando said.

Addressing a news briefing, he said the general public were highly inconvenienced because of the trade union actions which were not carried out with a genuine intention but to fulfill political aspirations.

“The GMOA recently decided to resort to trade union actions over the Sri Lanka - Singapore Free Trade Agreement which has nothing to do with doctors. This is utterly irrelevant to their subject. However, at the end of the day, it is the people who have to suffer from these strike actions,” he said.

He said the image of the medical service gets tarnished because of some doctors who are acting according to the whims and fancies of politicians.

“The recent strike actions carried out by the GMOA and railway unions could have been resolved if they properly dealt with the Government without inconveniencing the general public,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, he said the incumbent Government had done a tremendous service towards the upliftment of the Health sector, irrespective of the accusations of some doctors. (Sheain Fernandopulle)