IUSF challenges Minister to prove source of funds for the protests

2018-07-31 06:07:59
Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) Convener Lahiru Weerasekara yesterday challenged Higher Education Minister Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe to prove from where the University students gained funds for organizing their protest marches.

Minister Rajapakshe said yesterday that the university protests carried out by the university students were politically funded.

Addressing a news briefing, IUSF Convener said none of the political groups had funded them in organizing their protest marches.

“People of this country know how we collect money inside buses by carrying tills. We earned money on our own. If Minister Rajapakshe says that we are funded by political groups, we would like to know who they are,” IUSF Convener said.

Meanwhile, he said they were also in position to do away with ragging if the Government would co-operate with them. (Sheain Fernandopulle)

