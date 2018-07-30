Subscribe

Representatives of SL President visit Karunanidhi

2018-07-30 22:28:40
0
448

Representatives of Sri Lankan President, Maithripala Sirisena on Monday visited the Kauvery hospital in Tamil Nadu to meet the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, ANI news agency reported.

Wishing speedy recovery to ailing Karunanidhi, the delegation also handed over a letter from President Sirisena to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital following a drop in his blood pressure last week. The DMK chief, who is on intravenous antibiotics, was earlier undergoing treatment at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai.

  Recommended Articles

From cricketer to Premier - Imran Khan - EDITORIAL

Imran Khan’s P...

A motherâ€™s best gift to the world

From the cradle to t...

Global campaign to test and treat Hepatitis Eliminating the disease i

Hepatitis is one of ...

Mathews is key to Sri Lanka's World Cup hopes

Kumar Sangakkara has...

Kuwaiti couple rejects to quarantine dog, attacks Customs officials

Five officials of th...

Mamma Mia! to perform in Sri Lanka F-abba-lous news!

The jukebox musical ...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty