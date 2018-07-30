Representatives of SL President visit Karunanidhi

2018-07-30 22:28:40

Representatives of Sri Lankan President, Maithripala Sirisena on Monday visited the Kauvery hospital in Tamil Nadu to meet the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, ANI news agency reported.

Wishing speedy recovery to ailing Karunanidhi, the delegation also handed over a letter from President Sirisena to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital following a drop in his blood pressure last week. The DMK chief, who is on intravenous antibiotics, was earlier undergoing treatment at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai.