Those flying kites near airports warned

2018-07-30 18:53:27
4
957

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited today said flying kites within a radius of five kilometres from any airport was illegal and a punishable offence and  requested people to refrain from such acts.

In a statement it said flying kites within five kilometres from an airport could damage wings of the flights and other parts causing even plane crashes.

The statement said flying kites at the area close to the 14 airports in Sri Lanka have been restricted. (Ajith Siriwardana)

  Comments - 4

  • kumar Monday, 30 July 2018 19:46

    Pls. inform the politicians who are always flying kites.

    Reply : 0       6

    64x64

    Cobra Monday, 30 July 2018 20:32

    You mean, flying 'like' kites?

    Reply : 0       1

    stardust Monday, 30 July 2018 20:49

    in Mattala kites still possible no flights via DM Android App

    Reply : 0       1

    ANTON Monday, 30 July 2018 21:03

    NOW THEY WILL FORGET DRUG DEALERS, MURDERESS , RAPISTS, THIEVES ........... AND START CATCHING KITE FLYERS.

    Reply : 0       5

