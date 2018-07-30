Those flying kites near airports warned

2018-07-30 18:53:27

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited today said flying kites within a radius of five kilometres from any airport was illegal and a punishable offence and requested people to refrain from such acts.

In a statement it said flying kites within five kilometres from an airport could damage wings of the flights and other parts causing even plane crashes.

The statement said flying kites at the area close to the 14 airports in Sri Lanka have been restricted. (Ajith Siriwardana)