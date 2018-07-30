Govt. wants to retain MRIA ownership: Champika

2018-07-30 17:45:36

The Government was looking for ways to retain the ownership of the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) while handing over operations to a third party, Western Development Minister Champika Ranawaka said yesterday.

“The MRIA makes about Rs 1.2 mn a month, however, we need about Rs. 250 mn to maintain it,” he said.

“The entire income generated by the Katunayake Airport goes to maintain the Mattala Airport,” he said.

He was speaking to the media after attending a function to declare open a new library building at the Salalankaratissa Vidyalaya in Matugama.

He said that each citizen had borne Rs. 800 to build the airport.

“The airport was built without conducting a proper study. Therefore the Government is looking whether the airport operations can be handed over to a third party, while keeping the ownership,” the Minister said.

“Discussions are underway between Sri Lanka aviation authorities and Indian authorities. They have not yet come to a final decision on the matter. “When the proposal is submitted to the Cabinet the proposal will open for public discussion,” he said.

He also said that people should decide whether to waste millions of money for a place with zero advantage.

He said that the Civil Aviation Authority would be unable to make profit from Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport during the next two decades. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)