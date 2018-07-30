Jammers in exam halls not practical: Harin

2018-07-30 16:16:21

Installing mobile phone signal jamming equipment at examination centres during the GCE Advanced Level examinations was not practical, Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment Minister Harin Fernando said.

The Department of Examinations had announced that it would install jammers in view of disabling mobile phone signals within the examination centres during the GCE Advanced Level examination.

The DoE decided to launch a pilot project to disable mobile phone signals within the examination centres during the national exams from GCE Advanced Level examinations, scheduled to be held this August.

Addressing a news briefing, Minister Fernando said installing jammers within the examination centres would create problems because it may inconvenience other individuals, who were not involved in the examinations.

“Department of Examinations has not yet discussed the proposal with the Telecommunication Ministry. However, we would have discussions with the officials of the Department of Examinations and come to an effective method,” he said.

He said it was trickier if the jammers could be affixed to the towers but was costly.

“The best way to avoid mobile phones from being used within exams centres is to conduct a full body checkup of the candidates, prior to the commencement of the examinations,” he said. (Sheain Fernandopulle)

Pic by Nimalsiri Edirisinghe