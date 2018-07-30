Kuwaiti couple banned from leaving country

2018-07-30 13:39:26

Negombo Magistrate Sajindra Jayasuriya today banned the Kuwaiti couple, who allegedly assaulted Customs officials at the BIA on Friday, from leaving the country.

The Magistrate also ordered the couple to appear in the Court on August 10.

Five officials of the Customs Department, including a woman, were allegedly assaulted by the couple at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), when they were requested to quarantine their pet dog.

They were later arrested and produced before the Negombo Magistrate Court by the Police. (Tony Karunanayake)