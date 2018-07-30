Subscribe

Two sentenced to death for possessing heroin

2018-07-30 11:30:08
1
1610

Two men who were found guilty of keeping 2.8 grams of heroin in their possession were sentenced to death by Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga today.

The convicted are Wewalage Ukum Prasanna and Amith Unagiliya Prasanna alias ‘Seeni baba’ who are residents of Grandpass, Colombo.

The suspects were arrested in January 2013. (Farook Thajudeen)

  Recommended Articles

From cricketer to Premier - Imran Khan - EDITORIAL

Imran Khan’s P...

A motherâ€™s best gift to the world

From the cradle to t...

Global campaign to test and treat Hepatitis Eliminating the disease i

Hepatitis is one of ...

Mathews is key to Sri Lanka's World Cup hopes

Kumar Sangakkara has...

Kuwaiti couple rejects to quarantine dog, attacks Customs officials

Five officials of th...

Mamma Mia! to perform in Sri Lanka F-abba-lous news!

The jukebox musical ...

  Comments - 1

  • Dils Monday, 30 July 2018 16:39

    All authorities are jokers small fish caught big sharks escape

    Reply : 0       1

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty