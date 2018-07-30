Two sentenced to death for possessing heroin

2018-07-30 11:30:08

Two men who were found guilty of keeping 2.8 grams of heroin in their possession were sentenced to death by Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga today.

The convicted are Wewalage Ukum Prasanna and Amith Unagiliya Prasanna alias ‘Seeni baba’ who are residents of Grandpass, Colombo.

The suspects were arrested in January 2013. (Farook Thajudeen)