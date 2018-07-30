Rathana Thera to forego Presidential Advisor title

2018-07-30 08:57:49

Parliamentarian Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera said that he will not act as a Presidential Advisor from now on as there has been no advice sought from him so far and claimed he feels ashamed about holding the title.

“I have a title before my name which reads President’s Advisor though there no advice has been sought from me so far. I only feel shame when my name is mentioned with the title President’s Advisor put in front.

I have no connection to the President’s Advisor title and will no longer hold that post," said MP Rathana Thera on Saturday (28).

The thera made these comments at the 30th Anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lanka Women’s Development Co-operative Society that was held at the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

In parting Rathana Thera said that earlier political parties robbed the public separately. "But now they have got together and formed a unity government and are robbing from the public," the thera said.(Ariyaratna Ranabahu and Priyantha Jayalath)