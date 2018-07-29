Govt. to install jammers in exam centres

The Department of Examinations is to launch a pilot project to disable mobile phone signals within the examination centres during the national exams from G.C.E. Advanced Level examination scheduled to be held this August, Examinations Commissioner Sanath Pujitha said.
Speaking to Daily Mirror he said the Department is to use Geofencing Technology to disable mobile devices within the examination centres in order to curb the examination frauds.
The Signal Corps of the Sri Lanka Army and the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) is to provide the technology and the guidance for the project.
The Department had also sought the consent of all mobile service providers to initiate the pilot project.
Mr. Pujitha said the pilot project will be initiated in several selected exam centres and will be adopted in other centres according to the project’s success. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Jaliya Sunday, 29 July 2018 19:47
I have a cost effective solution. Post a sign at the entrance to the examination room "No Mobile Phones Inside the Examination Rooms" Provide the student with a receipt after collecting their phones for safekeeping.
Reply : 4 44
Chryshan K. Sunday, 29 July 2018 20:06
You should do the same in all prisons as well and inform all officials to communicate through land lines. There are lot of very advanced jammers to block all wireless communications.
Reply : 4 33
Ceylon Sunday, 29 July 2018 20:10
So can jam the mobile phones.then.whats the reason prison cant jam???.
Reply : 0 35
Perakum Monday, 30 July 2018 08:13
Ceylon, you can't be living in Sri Lanka. Commissioner of Prisons does not allow this to be implemented for reasons best known to himself. For further details inspect their bank accounts.
Reply : 0 22
Putha Sunday, 29 July 2018 20:53
What about top officials sons taking law exams in private offices?
Reply : 1 40
G.M. Jayawardena Sunday, 29 July 2018 21:13
A cost of one life for not being able to get the emergency services may reverse this decision.... not a wise move to disrupt any essential services like communication just for one or two incidents to isolate the entire area ...
Reply : 9 12
Dee Monday, 30 July 2018 07:36
Good . Our cheating Lankans will go to any level from using hidden wireless headset and even if possible to embed it in the body. And after passing with flying colours, they are no good at anything.
Reply : 0 10
Unchikun Monday, 30 July 2018 09:07
I am a telecom professional. It this practically feasible?
Reply : 0 8
VJ Monday, 30 July 2018 09:08
Cannot trust people, notifications are for honest people. Use the technology where needed, the cost is minimal and can be justified.
Reply : 0 5
