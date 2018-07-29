Govt. to install jammers in exam centres

2018-07-29 19:20:54

The Department of Examinations is to launch a pilot project to disable mobile phone signals within the examination centres during the national exams from G.C.E. Advanced Level examination scheduled to be held this August, Examinations Commissioner Sanath Pujitha said.

Speaking to Daily Mirror he said the Department is to use Geofencing Technology to disable mobile devices within the examination centres in order to curb the examination frauds.

The Signal Corps of the Sri Lanka Army and the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) is to provide the technology and the guidance for the project.

The Department had also sought the consent of all mobile service providers to initiate the pilot project.

Mr. Pujitha said the pilot project will be initiated in several selected exam centres and will be adopted in other centres according to the project’s success. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)