State Ministerâ€™s driver remanded till August 10

2018-07-29 18:35:41
The driver of State Minister of Education V. S. Radhakrishnan, who was arrested for trespassing into MP Arundika Fernando’s official residence at Madiwela has been remanded till August 10 by Nugegoda Magistrate, police said.

The suspect was arrested by the Mirihana Police this morning following an after information received to the 119 Police hot-line. According to the police, the driver was under the influence of liquor when the arrest was made. (TK)

