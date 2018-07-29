Three Police Officers arrested over assault

2018-07-29 14:29:21

Three Police Officers including a Sub Inspector attached to the Ingiriya Police Station had been arrested for allegedly assaulting two individuals at Poruwadanda Junction in Ingiriya, Saturday night.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said IGP Pujith Jayasundera had instructed to suspend the three Officers pending investigation.

He said the IGP had also instructed Panadura Division Superintendent of Police (SP) to conduct an investigation into the incident and also to take disciplinarily action against the Officer In-Charge of the Ingiriya Police.

He said the SI, a Sergeant and a Constable were arrested after a complaint was lodged against them.

According to the complaint, the two individuals, an Army personnel and a disabled person were assaulted as they failed to establish their identity to the Police Officers, who were on road duty.

It was also reported that the SI was drunk at the time of the incident.

One of the injured was admitted to the Ingiriya Hospital. The three suspects were arrested after recording a statement from the injured.

The suspects would be produced in the Horana Magistrate’s Court(Darshana Sanjeewa)