SA bowl out SL for 193 in 1st ODI

2018-07-29 13:11:19
Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi claimed four wickets each to help South Africa dismiss Sri Lanka for 193 in 34.3 overs in the first one-day international in Dambulla on Sunday.

Batsman Kusal Perera hit an attacking 81 to lift Sri Lanka from a precarious 36-5 after putting on a crucial 92-run stand with Thisara Perera, who made 49. The hosts elected to bat first.

Rabada, South Africa's pace spearhead, rattled the Sri Lankan top-order with his first three strikes while Shamsi returned career-best ODI figures of 4-33.

