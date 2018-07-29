Gallows issue hangs in balance: Minister

Justice and Prisons Reforms Minister Thalatha Atukorale said the Government was still to make a final decision on implementing death penalty and said more information needed to arrive at a final decision.
Speaking to media after participating at an event in Ratnapura, the Minister said that they need to make an examination of death row criminals’ case through the Attorney General's Department before deciding.
Commenting on disbanding of the Welikada Prison Intelligence Unit, the Minister said, she would have to take a decision whether the intelligence unit would continue.
“There is no need for an intelligence unit, if there are drugs inside, if there are telephone facilities,” she said.
“I have received a lot of complaints. I still have not taken a decision about what I would do,” she said.
Minister Atukorale said that if there was an intelligence unit, it should work according to intelligence information.
Meanwhile, commenting on recruitment of hangman to Prisons Department, she said that several individuals had come forward for the job even without asking a payment. “It’s good and no burden to the Government. But we have not take a final decision,” she said.(Darshana Sanjeewa)
Unchikun Sunday, 29 July 2018 12:20
For me it was never in the balance. The drug problem can not be solved by hanging people. It was a stupid idea and we the citizens have to take the blame for sending unsuitable people to govern. What a joke and I am rolling, Ha Ha Ha.
Reply : 2 6
Waco Sunday, 29 July 2018 12:34
Death Penalty is not the answer. The answer is to appoint Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka as the Minister Incharge of Law and Order.
Reply : 4 6
Coconut Republic Sunday, 29 July 2018 12:41
Yes , you are correct! Why an intelligent unit , when there is NO intelligence? ?? Check all the so called intelligence members , for their intelligent act with the criminals
Reply : 0 6
johan Sunday, 29 July 2018 13:11
1)Death Penalty can be imposed for the future convicts from the date of Cabinet approval.2)Life sentence for the past convicts should continue3)High ranking officials along with some MPs are responsible for this Drug Maffia and poverty stricken people are used for selling purpose only. Sharks should be caught before punishing sprats.
Reply : 0 3
