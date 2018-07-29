Subscribe

Driver, security guard arrested over Rs. 10mn ATM cash

2018-07-29 11:15:42
A driver and a security guard of a private company had been arrested over a robbery, in which more than Rs. 10 mn cash was stolen when it was being transported in Bulathsinhala, the Police said.

According to Police a gang was reported to have robbed the cash from the van after throwing chili powder to the private security company employees last evening at Pahala Naragala in Bulathsinhala and robbed the money.

They said the security guard of the van was believed to have put down his weapon and allowed the robbers to rob the money.

The Police said they were investigating the incident to determine whether the management of the security company was involved with the robbery.(Darshana Sanjeewa)
 

  Comments - 1

  • Ceylon Sunday, 29 July 2018 12:16

    Last week 20 million doller robery of diamond by lankan security guard.now another in.this is the status of lanka security.thieves killers filled with all security institutions,from shops to police military.all tarnished with crimes.

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
