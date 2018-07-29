State Ministerâ€™s driver arrested for trespassing MPâ€™s residence

The driver of State Minister of Education V. S. Radhakrishnan, has been arrested for trespassing into MP Arundika Fernando’s official residence at Madiwela early this morning.
Police said the suspect was arrested by the Mirihana Police after information received to the 119 Police hot-line. They said the driver was under the influence of liquor at the time of arrest.(DS)
Manel Sunday, 29 July 2018 09:39
Oh my god, even politicians' drivers are jumping now!!!
Don Sunday, 29 July 2018 09:54
May be he is frequently visiting to see someone there !!
