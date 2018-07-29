Subscribe

State Ministerâ€™s driver arrested for trespassing MPâ€™s residence

2018-07-29 09:30:30
2
1472

The driver of State Minister of Education V. S. Radhakrishnan, has been arrested for trespassing into MP Arundika Fernando’s official residence at Madiwela early this morning.

Police said the suspect was arrested by the Mirihana Police after information received to the 119 Police hot-line. They said the driver was under the influence of liquor at the time of arrest.(DS)

  Recommended Articles

Mathews is key to Sri Lanka's World Cup hopes

Kumar Sangakkara has...

Kuwaiti couple rejects to quarantine dog, attacks Customs officials

Five officials of th...

Feeding less-fortunate mouths

Meals are important ...

A motherâ€™s best gift to the world

From the cradle to t...

Global campaign to test and treat Hepatitis Eliminating the disease i

Hepatitis is one of ...

Swim Week Colombo - Day 1

Day 1 of Swim Week C...

  Comments - 2

  • Manel Sunday, 29 July 2018 09:39

    Oh my god, even politicians' drivers are jumping now!!!

    Reply : 0       16

    Don Sunday, 29 July 2018 09:54

    May be he is frequently visiting to see someone there !!

    Reply : 0       19

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty