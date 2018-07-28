Subscribe

Kuwaiti couple granted bail

2018-07-28 20:34:44
The Kuwaiti couple who were arrested by the Airport Police for allegedly assaulting five customs officials has been granted bail by the court.

The couple was produced before the Negombo Magistrate Court by the police for allegedly assaulting the Customs officials. Later they were released on two surety bails of Rs. 100,000 each. They were asked to appear before the Court on Monday. 

Five officials of the Customs Department including a woman were hospitalized on Friday after they were allegedly assaulted by the Kuwaiti couple at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) when they were requested to quarantine their pet dog.


The couple who arrived in Sri Lanka from Kuwait were not willing to proceed with the animal quarantine regulation and they had attempted to forcibly exit the BIA Arrival Lounge along with their pet dog.

 

