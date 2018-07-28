Remain committed to uphold religious freedom: SL

2018-07-28 15:24:33

Sri Lanka remains committed to advance and uphold the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion including the freedom to change ones religion or belief, Foreign Affairs Ministry Secretary Prasad Kariyawasam said.

He made these remarks at the first Conference to Advance Religious Freedom which was hosted by the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo from July 24-26 in Washington DC, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Mr. Kariyawasam has said that Sri Lanka upholds the right to change ones religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest ones religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance.

He acknowledged challenges to inter-religious understanding and harmony in Sri Lanka, and outlined steps being taken to overcome challenges and advance religious freedom.

“Sri Lanka will join the international community to foster what the world needs most today to progress – peace, compassion, mindfulness, and justice, and recognition of our common humanity,” he said.

Inaugurating the Conference, US Secretary of State Pompeo remarked that the US advances religious freedom in its foreign policy, as it is a universal right of all mankind.

The Ministry said Sri Lanka was among a number of countries that endorsed thematic statements issued at the Conference focusing on Blasphemy/Apostasy Laws, Religious Freedom Repression by Non-State Actors, including Terrorist Groups, and on Counterterrorism as a False Pretext for Religious Freedom Repression.