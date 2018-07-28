MR asks envoys appointed by him to plan for future

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa had held talks with envoys appointed during his Presidency to serve in Sri Lankan missions abroad and requested them to come up with suggestions on Sri Lankan’s foreign policy to be adopted under a future government.
Former External Affairs Minister G.L. Peiris told the Daily Mirror that all envoys appointed by Mr. Rajapaksa had attended the meeting.
“We had a fruitful discussion. We talked about what we were trying to accomplish during our time in office and where we might have gone wrong. We contrasted it with the present situation in the country,” he said.
He said the former president had asked them for their thoughts on a future foreign policy.
“The former envoys formed themselves into various committees on the basis of geographical regions where they served. Those who served in Asia were in one group. I will be meeting them every month as they formulate their thoughts,” Prof. Peiris said.
Rani Saturday, 28 July 2018 12:47
This is false propaganda by the JO. Would the envoys who are honorable officers from the foreign service, attend meetings organised by MR knowing very well that he was a crook who robbed starting with tsunami aid.
Lord Wolfstein Saturday, 28 July 2018 12:56
Only professional officials from the diplomatic service should be used. All political envoys should be fired immediately.
Southpaw Saturday, 28 July 2018 13:01
Mr Ex President , are your so called appointments actually career Diplomats or simply " Diplomuts " . If its the latter then god save Sri lanka
Nuwan Saturday, 28 July 2018 13:02
Great! Did the guy who got slapped by one of your stooges in London too attended the meeting? Let me tell you MRIts pathetic
Dutugamunu1 Saturday, 28 July 2018 13:32
Since all of them are political henchmen how can they produce a fruitful suggestions
Ceylon Saturday, 28 July 2018 13:38
Weerathunga and jaliya allready in lanka???.
