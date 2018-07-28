Medical Lab Technologists to launch work to rule campaign

2018-07-28 18:10:56

Government Medical Laboratory Technologists will launch a work to rule campaign from August 1 due to what they called 'unresolved payment issues of CT (computed tomography) scans being conducted after 4 pm, The Sri Lanka Association of Government Medical Laboratory Technologists (SLGMLT) said yesterday.

The association said discussions held with the health authorities on the matter had not yielded any results.

Therefore, it said that MLTs will withdraw from their duties for 16 hours daily from 4 pm to 8 am each day from August 1 until their issues were resolved.

It is learnt that there is a huge traffic for CT scans at the National Hospital, Teaching Hospitals and General Hospitals after 4 pm. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)