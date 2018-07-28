Subscribe

No school admission for doctorsâ€™ children: GMOA

Some 90 children of government doctors have been unable to secure admission to national schools for the last seven months, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said yesterday.

GMOA Assistant Secretary Dr. Naveen de Soyza told Daily Mirror that doctors who were subjected to transfers every four years and who were coming from abroad had the ability to admit their children to national schools under the ‘retainability’ concept, but it had only been implemented for one year since Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne took office.

“Government doctors are forced to leave the country due to this matter. The government should provide our children with a solution to this problem. However, children of pro-government parties are given admission to national schools without any issue,” he said.

Dr. Soyza said the majority of students who were deprived of school admission were for Grade 1 and that for the last seven months they had been studying at primary and private schools. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)

