Heavy showers in coming days: Met Department

2018-07-28 09:38:54

Heavy rainfall of up to 50mm is expected in Central, Uva and Eastern Provinces over the next few days, the Meteorology Department said yesterday. It said temporary localised strong winds were also expected during thundershowers.

However, naval and fishing communities were requested to be on alert as sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Negombo, Galle and Hambantota were expected to be rough at times and the wind speed to go up to 60kmph.

Meanwhile, 320,295 people belonging to 102,303 families in Jaffna, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Manar, Mullaitivu, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura and Ampara Districts were said to be affected by the drought. (Yohan Perera)