PC polls: Delay likely to be prolonged

2018-07-28 06:45:05

The delay in conducting elections to the Provincial Councils is likely to be prolonged because political parties are yet to reach consensus on the electoral method to be adopted, it is learnt.

Representatives of political parties met on Thursday and discussed the matter. The three parties viz. Democratic Left Front led by Minister Mano Ganesan, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress led by Minister Rauff Hakeem and All People Makkal Congress led by Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, insisted that the elections be conducted according to the previous proportional representation system.

If the elections were to be conducted under the old system, the Parliament has to repeal the Act that was enacted last year providing for the implementation of a new system which is a mix of the proportional representation and the first past the post system.

However, the joint opposition, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the joint opposition believe that the election should be conducted under the new system without any further delay.

Another meeting is scheduled for next week to discuss matters further.

At the moment, the elections are overdue for the North Central, Eastern and Sabaragamuwa Provincial Councils. Also, three more Provincial Councils will stand dissolved by October this year warranting elections. (Kelum Bandara)