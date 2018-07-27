Kuwaiti couple rejects to quarantine dog, attacks Customs officials

Five officials of the Customs Department including a woman were hospitalized today after they were allegedly assaulted by a Kuwaiti couple at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) when they were requested to quarantine their pet dog.
Customs Spokesman Deputy Director Sunil Jayaratne said the Kuwaiti couple who arrived in Sri Lanka from Kuwait were not willing to proceed with the animal quarantine regulation and they had attempted to forcibly exit the BIA Arrival Lounge along with their pet dog.
“Five Customs officials including a Deputy Director and a female official were injured when they were attacked by the couple. They were admitted to Negombo General Hospital,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Police said the Kuwaiti couple was arrested. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)
Danush Friday, 27 July 2018 18:45
Damn shame on all SL customs staff and all of SL.
Reply : 24 11
shan Friday, 27 July 2018 19:08
Imagine how nasty they can be in attacking our domestic workers in their custody?
Reply : 12 57
sigiriya Friday, 27 July 2018 19:46
If you are stereotyping all Kuwaiti's by this action, then imagine how we Sri Lankans should be stereotyped
Reply : 12 18
sss Friday, 27 July 2018 19:14
our (meaning politicians and professionals (educated free) for their dutyfree imports) dependance on housemaid dollars will save them
Reply : 1 9
AnimalLover Friday, 27 July 2018 19:33
I am worried about what happened to the dog.
Reply : 3 15
Yehiya Friday, 27 July 2018 19:41
Teach the law to them
Reply : 4 15
Lima Friday, 27 July 2018 19:44
SHAME TO GET HOSPITILAISED WITHOUT ASSAULTING BACK AND SHOULD HAVE TAUGHT A GOOD LESSON. 5 MAN CANNOT HANDLE ONE MALE AND A FEMALE SHAME
Reply : 12 19
Kabu Friday, 27 July 2018 19:55
What our security personal was doing when they attacking 5 custom officers? They must be from a kung fu family.
Reply : 2 24
Observer Friday, 27 July 2018 19:57
Oh my God!What is happening here?Kuwaitis attacking customs officials, Chinas attacking deputy directors. God knows who is next.
Reply : 2 18
Zuh Friday, 27 July 2018 19:57
Teach them a unforgettable lesson
Reply : 4 12
michael Friday, 27 July 2018 19:59
They must have thought the Customs Guys are their domestic servants. Uncvilised barbs.
Reply : 2 8
Dhammika Friday, 27 July 2018 20:07
This Kuwaiti couple must have thought this is KUWAIT .
Reply : 1 10
Upul Friday, 27 July 2018 20:37
Apply their "Sharia law" to them and get the punishment accordingly.
Reply : 1 8
das Friday, 27 July 2018 20:47
I had no idea that Arabs had a liking for dogs.
Reply : 0 10
