Kuwaiti couple rejects to quarantine dog, attacks Customs officials

2018-07-27 18:15:48

Five officials of the Customs Department including a woman were hospitalized today after they were allegedly assaulted by a Kuwaiti couple at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) when they were requested to quarantine their pet dog.

Customs Spokesman Deputy Director Sunil Jayaratne said the Kuwaiti couple who arrived in Sri Lanka from Kuwait were not willing to proceed with the animal quarantine regulation and they had attempted to forcibly exit the BIA Arrival Lounge along with their pet dog.

“Five Customs officials including a Deputy Director and a female official were injured when they were attacked by the couple. They were admitted to Negombo General Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Police said the Kuwaiti couple was arrested. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)