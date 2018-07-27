Subscribe

SF will not support common candidacy at future polls

Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka yesterday said he would not stand for the concept of common Presidential candidacy and added that he would not support such common candidate in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media following an event held in Kelaniya, Minister Fonseka said though he would not support any common candidate, he would support any candidate who would be appointed by the United National Party (UNP).

“Being an UNPer, I would stand and support for a candidate from the UNP, be it the party’s leader or any other candidate appointed by the party leadership,” he said. (KJ)

  Comments - 1

  • Waco Friday, 27 July 2018 15:18

    The only person out all UNPs is you.

    Reply : 0       0

