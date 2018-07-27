Danushka suspended from six int'l matches

2018-07-27 13:27:37

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced that it has suspended Danushka Gunathilake from six international cricket matches for breaching the ‘player code of conduct and contractual obligation’.

In a statement, the SLC said of the six matches, the ban on three matches have been handed over for the recent violation of the 'Player Code of Conduct and Contractual Obligation'.

“Another three matches are given from a suspended sentence of one year, which Gunathilaka was already serving since 18 October, 2017 for breaching the 'Player contract,’ in an earlier occasion. Gunathilaka will also not be paid the match fee for the concluded second test match which Sri Lanka played against South Africa during the ongoing tour, along with any bonus and or other payments in connection thereto,” the statement said.