Peradeniya Uni. closed for two months

2018-07-27 10:47:31

All faculties of the Peradeniya University had been closed down with effect from today for two months due to a crisis situation at the Engineering Faculty, Vice Chancellor Professor Upul B.Basnayake said.

According to a special notice issued, the undergraduates were requested to vacate the university premises before 6.00 p.m today.

Though the university had been closed down for two months, the notice said the reopening date would be announced later on.

It was reported that the undergraduates were behaving in an unruly manner obstructing the daily activities of the university. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama and J.A.L Jayasinghe)