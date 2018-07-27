Peradeniya Uni. closed for two months

All faculties of the Peradeniya University had been closed down with effect from today for two months due to a crisis situation at the Engineering Faculty, Vice Chancellor Professor Upul B.Basnayake said.
According to a special notice issued, the undergraduates were requested to vacate the university premises before 6.00 p.m today.
Though the university had been closed down for two months, the notice said the reopening date would be announced later on.
It was reported that the undergraduates were behaving in an unruly manner obstructing the daily activities of the university. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama and J.A.L Jayasinghe)
ANTON Friday, 27 July 2018 10:56
OUR TAX MONEY WORKS .....
Reply : 1 0
Sri Friday, 27 July 2018 10:58
We made these engineering students arrogant by making the course so prestigious to study. In Britain you can get into some universities with just two ordinary passes at the A L Exam to do engineering. Make the course ordinary with low entry requirement.
Reply : 1 1
