Scheduled power cut postponed till tomorrow

2018-07-27 10:07:20

The power cuts which were scheduled to be imposed today in Colombo were postponed till tomorrow after taking into consideration the concerns raised by the people due to the Esala Full moon Poya Day, the Power and Renewable Energy Ministry today said.

According to CEB Spokesperson Pathum Pasqual, the CEB made plans to upgrade its 132 kilo-volts (kV) cable network system that feeds electricity to the Colombo area in a bid to reduce the wastage of power during transmission and distribution.

The upgrade which was scheduled to take place today from 9.00am to 3.00pm had been postponed till tomorrow.

Accordingly, the power supply would be disconnected in several areas including Colombo 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 during the period the upgrade is taking place.

“We advised the public living in the above-mentioned areas to expect power disruptions until August 1. We take this opportunity to apologize for the inconvenience caused to the public during this period,” he said. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)