SL tops at ICAO audit in civil aviation safety

An audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had revealed that Sri Lanka ranked first in civil aviation safety, Civil Aviation and Transport Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said yesterday.
He said a team of six ICAO auditors had conducted the audit in Sri Lanka from June 4 - 14 in relation to the handling of six subject areas of Aviation Legislation, Organizational Arrangements, Personnel Licensing, Aircraft operations, Airworthiness, and Air Navigation Services.
The Minister revealed this at an event held at the authority to inform about the victory to all section in Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation field.
He said though the International Civil Aviation Service in the country is at a high level, internal civil aviation service in the country is still at a slow rate of operation.
"Our ministry had done a lot of development to expand the internal civil aviation service in the country. Expansion of the Ratmalana airport, Batticaloa airport development and open for civil aviation service had been carried out in this year," he said.
During the event, CAASL Director General H.M. Nimalasiri handed over the International Civil Aviation Service Organization report to the minister.
Lord Wolfstein Friday, 27 July 2018 09:53
This shows that the bureaucracy is too high in Sri Lanka. However, the safety of the aircraft is not. Some foreign pilots refuse flights occasionally for safety reasons.
Reply : 0 0
Palli Kanda Friday, 27 July 2018 09:54
Minister says - it's all my work!!! Least thing you could have done was to acknowledged the staff.
Reply : 0 0
Dhammika Friday, 27 July 2018 09:54
CONGRADULATIONS ! . Keep up and improve the professional excellence .
Reply : 0 1
Unchikun Friday, 27 July 2018 09:59
Do not get confused and carried away. This is the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and not Sri Lankan. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is a private company.
Reply : 0 0
cheers Friday, 27 July 2018 10:22
Hey Nimal give the credit to the staff of Civil aviation not you have you done anything notable to to katunayake ground handling and the airport standards have sky dived since Mahinda and Gota left
Reply : 0 1
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.