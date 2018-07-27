SL tops at ICAO audit in civil aviation safety

2018-07-27 09:25:05

An audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had revealed that Sri Lanka ranked first in civil aviation safety, Civil Aviation and Transport Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said yesterday.

He said a team of six ICAO auditors had conducted the audit in Sri Lanka from June 4 - 14 in relation to the handling of six subject areas of Aviation Legislation, Organizational Arrangements, Personnel Licensing, Aircraft operations, Airworthiness, and Air Navigation Services.

The Minister revealed this at an event held at the authority to inform about the victory to all section in Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation field.

He said though the International Civil Aviation Service in the country is at a high level, internal civil aviation service in the country is still at a slow rate of operation.

"Our ministry had done a lot of development to expand the internal civil aviation service in the country. Expansion of the Ratmalana airport, Batticaloa airport development and open for civil aviation service had been carried out in this year," he said.

During the event, CAASL Director General H.M. Nimalasiri handed over the International Civil Aviation Service Organization report to the minister.