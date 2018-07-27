PC polls under old system or new mixed system: Parliament should decide

The Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that unless a system is decided upon by the Parliament, the Provincial Council Elections cannot be held in whatever manner.
In reply to a query made by our sister paper Lankadeepa, Deshapriya said that it is the Parliament that should decide whether the Provincial Councils are to be held under the old preferential system or under the new mixed system, and until the Parliament arrives at a decision and clears legal barriers, the election commission is unable to do anything.
If the elections are to be held under the new mixed system, the delimitation report has to be approved by Parliament, otherwise, if it is to be held under the old preferential system the new Act has to be abolished. Both these decisions have to be taken by the Parliament and it is now in the hands of the 225 members including the Speaker and the Prime Minister.
Some Politicians are saying that the Election Commission can hold elections. This is a complete canard. A system has to be decided upon and intimated to us until that time we cannot do anything.
He also said that the commission feels regretted over the Provincial Elections getting postponed. Delay in holding elections is wrong. Under Democracy the base of ruling power is peoples wish, which is expressed through an election. Therefore postponing elections is undemocratic Deshapriya further said. (Ranjan Kasthuri)
Unchikun Friday, 27 July 2018 08:29
Please inform the JO members as they keep saying that you have to decide. A bunch of jokers they are and ?
Reply : 1 1
Patric Friday, 27 July 2018 10:03
Comment on the issue not about JO. Do you or donâ€™t you consider Timely PC elections are essential?
Reply : 0 0
Lord Wolfstein Friday, 27 July 2018 10:09
The fairest system is the mixed voting system with 50% direct election of the candidates. Furthermore, there should be a 5% hurdle, so that small parties have not disproportionate influence on the formation of a government.
Reply : 0 0
cheers Friday, 27 July 2018 10:25
Election commissioner all fart no shit you have violated the democracy by obeying the orders from your buddies Maithree and Ranil who knows there end is near in every election now onwards. Please note the new govt will hold you accountable and CID will grill your balls
Reply : 0 0
jayantha Friday, 27 July 2018 10:54
Ne of the politician dont know coming or going
Reply : 0 0
