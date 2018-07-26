UGC releases minimum Z-score of 2017 A/L

The University Grant Commission (UGC) today released the minimum Z-scores for the selection to courses at State Universities in respect of each district based on the GCE (A/L) Examination 2017.
The detailed information of courses can be accessed through the websites of www.ugc.ac.lk and www.selection.ugc.ac.lk.
For more information, the UGC can be contacted at 011-269 5301, 011-269 5302, 011-269 2357, 011-267 5854.
