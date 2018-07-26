Subscribe

UGC releases minimum Z-score of 2017 A/L

2018-07-26 21:55:53
0
661

The University Grant Commission (UGC) today released the minimum Z-scores for the selection to courses at State Universities in respect of each district based on the GCE (A/L) Examination 2017.

The detailed information of courses can be accessed through the websites of www.ugc.ac.lk and www.selection.ugc.ac.lk.

For more information, the UGC can be contacted at 011-269 5301, 011-269 5302, 011-269 2357, 011-267 5854.

  Recommended Articles

Carry eco certificate always: Police

The carrying of Vehi...

I never took orders from members of the Rajapaksa family

Secretary to the f...

â€˜Gac fruitâ€™ now in Sri Lanka

The Department of Ag...

Sri Lanka meet Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka ...

Mannar can be developed as Dubai City: Champika

Although there&rsquo...

Swim Week Colombo - Day 1

Day 1 of Swim Week C...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty