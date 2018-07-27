PPP with India to develop Sooriyawewa stadium

2018-07-27 04:21:15

Sri Lanka and India are to merge into a Private Public Partnership (PPP) to develop the Sooriyawewa Cricket Stadium, informed government said yesterday.

This will come following the PPP between India and Sri Lanka to develop the International Airport in Mattala.

Sources said several hotels will be constructed in Kataragama, Wellawaya and Hambantota once the two projects get off the ground. (Yohan Perera)