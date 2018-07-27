SL criminals hiding in India: Govt. to send a list to Indian authorities

Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara said yesterday his Ministry would submit details to the Indian authorities regarding Sri Lankan underworld criminals currently hiding in India.
Minister Bandara told the Daily Mirror that India sought all the details about these criminals in this regard.
“I had talks with the Indian High Commissioner here. We will prepare the details to be submitted to them,” he said.
Earlier, he said the government had initiated talks with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates and India to trace underworld criminals living there. (Kelum Bandara)
Unchikun Friday, 27 July 2018 09:23
This is baby talk. What about Singapore ?
Reply : 1 5
Lord Wolfstein Friday, 27 July 2018 10:03
There is an extradition agreement between Sri Lanka and Singapore. However, in most cases, for example Mahendran it is against the law of Singapore to extradite its citizens
Reply : 0 0
Sivalingham Friday, 27 July 2018 09:28
First get the former commanders and junior officers of the Indian Army who committed rapes and mass killings of Sri Lankans in the North and East.
Reply : 1 3
jayantha Friday, 27 July 2018 10:38
why and ow you have the list of those criminal guys ?
Reply : 0 0
Dils Friday, 27 July 2018 10:59
Can some one tell me after he was given his appointment what positive efforts he has achieved ??? What a waste of time and money to keep these jokers in government
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.