SL criminals hiding in India: Govt. to send a list to Indian authorities

2018-07-27 09:13:45

Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara said yesterday his Ministry would submit details to the Indian authorities regarding Sri Lankan underworld criminals currently hiding in India.

Minister Bandara told the Daily Mirror that India sought all the details about these criminals in this regard.

“I had talks with the Indian High Commissioner here. We will prepare the details to be submitted to them,” he said.

Earlier, he said the government had initiated talks with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates and India to trace underworld criminals living there. (Kelum Bandara)