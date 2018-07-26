Welikada prisons Intelligence unit disbanded

Welikada Prisons Intelligence Unit was disbanded with immediate effect by Justice and Prisons Reforms Minister Thalata Atukorala today
The ministry said the decision was taken following the findings of an investigation conducted into several corruption and irregularities reported in the Prisons Department.(DS)
Unchikun Thursday, 26 July 2018 19:47
Oops, that is interesting. The intelligence unit is disbanded. What was government doing for 3 1/2 years. Doing business?
Reply : 0 1
td Thursday, 26 July 2018 20:05
government should establish a new prison for drug cartels and dealers and security of the new prison should hand over to STF.
Reply : 0 1
